Pakistan’s band performs at SCO military bands festival in Beijing

BEIJING, April 25 (APP):The military band from Pakistan performed at the opening ceremony of the 5th “Horn of Peace” Military Band Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here on Wednesday.

Military bands from eight countries, namely, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus are participating in the festival.

The opening ceremony of the 5th SCO Military Band Festival was held at a square of the Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday evening, which was followed by the first official performance of the festival.

The eight participating military bands gave a parade performance at the Beijing Olympic Park on Wednesday morning and staged the second official performance at the Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall on Wednesday evening.

The 1st SCO Military Band Festival was held in 2014, and it has become a cultural gala of SCO and a bridge linking the friendship between servicepersons of the armed forces of the SCO member states.

It is worth mentioning that, this year’s SCO Military Band Festival has been joined by three newcomers, and they are the military bands from Uzbekistan, India and Belarus.