ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday.
The president directed the ambassadors to build strong relations with the respective countries of their posting.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, ambassador-designate to USA call on President
ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday.