Pakistan’s Ambassador stresses multifaceted Pak-US ties

WASHIGNTON, April 17 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Monday stressed on the importance of the multi-faceted ties between the two countries and hoped for better and continued relations for the mutual benefit of the both the nations.

He made these remarks while delivering his talks on “Future of Pakistan-US relations” hosted by

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Virginia over a lunch with distinguished guests from the United States Government and academia.

The Ambassador also met several groups of Pakistani Americans as part of outreach to academia and engagement with the community.

The Ambassador noted ties between Pakistan and the United States in diverse fields including, education, culture, economic, defense and security and hoped that the two countries would continue to have better relations for mutual benefit.

At the VCU, the Ambassador also had the opportunity to interact with participants of Humphrey Fellowship Program including Pakistani students at the University. He appreciated such educational programs which not only exposed the participants to a global environment but also enhanced their capacity.

In the evening, Ambassador Chaudhry met Pakistani-American community notables including professionals from Association of Physicians of Pakistani-Descent of North-America (APPNA)’s Virginia chapter.

He congratulated APPNA for building a successful and the largest organization of Pakistani origin professionals and lauded their work for country of their heritage.

The Ambassador also appreciated the important contributions that Pakistani-Americans had made to the progress and prosperity of the United States. He said that Pakistani diaspora was serving as a strong bridge between Pakistan and the United States. He also noted Pakistani diaspora’s increasing participation in political life of their adopted homeland.

The Ambassador remarked that the Embassy and the four consulates remain committed to serving the consular needs of the community. He appreciated the role of the community in promoting the values of tolerance, harmony and understanding.