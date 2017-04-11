Pakistan’s Ambassador designate to Saudi Arabia pays courtesy call on Dar

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador designate to

Saudi Arabia, Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham Bin Siddique here Tuesday

paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq

Dar.

Minister Dar felicitated Hasham Bin Siddique on his

appointment as Envoy to Saudi Arabia and said it was indeed a great

honour to render services for strengthening ties between the two

brotherly Islamic countries,said in statement issued by Ministry of

Finance here on Tuesday.

He said the two countries shared common Islamic heritage and

enjoyed a long history of all round cooperative partnership.

He said there was need to have greater focus on elating

bilateral economic ties of which trade carried due significance.

Finance Minister hoped that as the new Pakistan Envoy to Saudi

Arabia, Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham would make utmost endeavors to

take Pak-Saudi friendship to a new high.

The Pakistan Ambassador designate said it would be his

priority to strive for building up economic cooperation between the

two countries and focus on encouraging Saudi investment in various

projects in Pakistan.

Besides promoting exchanges at political level, he would also

especially look to facilitating contacts between members of business

and traders community of the two countries which he said was

necessary for enhancing economic cooperation.

Finance Minister Dar on the occasion also asked Vice Admiral

Hasham to convey the good wishes of the Pakistani leadership to

Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain and people of Saudi Arabia after

assuming his responsibilities.

He also wished all the best to Hasham Bin Siddique in his

tenure as Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.