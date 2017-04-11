Pakistan’s Ambassador designate to Saudi Arabia pays courtesy call on Dar

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador designate to
Saudi Arabia, Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham Bin Siddique here Tuesday
paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq
Dar.
Minister Dar felicitated Hasham Bin Siddique on his
appointment as Envoy to Saudi Arabia and said it was indeed a great
honour to render services for strengthening ties between the two
brotherly Islamic countries,said in statement issued by Ministry of
Finance here on Tuesday.
He said the two countries shared common Islamic heritage and
enjoyed a long history of all round cooperative partnership.
He said there was need to have greater focus on elating
bilateral economic ties of which trade carried due significance.
Finance Minister hoped that as the new Pakistan Envoy to Saudi
Arabia, Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham would make utmost endeavors to
take Pak-Saudi friendship to a new high.
The Pakistan Ambassador designate said it would be his
priority to strive for building up economic cooperation between the
two countries and focus on encouraging Saudi investment in various
projects in Pakistan.
Besides promoting exchanges at political level, he would also
especially look to facilitating contacts between members of business
and traders community of the two countries which he said was
necessary for enhancing economic cooperation.
Finance Minister Dar on the occasion also asked Vice Admiral
Hasham to convey the good wishes of the Pakistani leadership to
Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain and people of Saudi Arabia after
assuming his responsibilities.
He also wished all the best to Hasham Bin Siddique in his
tenure as Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.
