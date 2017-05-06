Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry Calls on the US NSA

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

called on the National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. McMaster at

the White House and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to a message recieved here Saturday from

Washington, this was Ambassador’s first Cabinet level

interaction after presenting credentials to President Trump

late April.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed in

wake of NSA’s recent visit to Pakistan. Peace in Afghanistan and

broader regional stability also came under discussion.

The Ambassador informed the NSA that his visit to Pakistan

was useful for both sides to better understand each other’s

perspective on issues of mutual interest.

Peace in Afghanistan was a high priority for Pakistan,

especially to consolidate the gains made in our enduring

fight against terrorism, he added.

The Ambassador also briefed the NSA about prospects of

economic engagement between the two countries and the

investment opportunities emerging in Pakistan after the

economic turnaround.

This environment, Ambassador noted, is ideal for

investment by the foreign companies including the US

in energy and infrastructure development.

Noting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism,

the NSA underscored the need for continued cooperation for a

stable and prosperous region.