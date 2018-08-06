Pakistan’s aerial frontiers in safe hands: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Monday said that Pakistan’s aerial frontiers were in safe hands and the devotion to the duty and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was commendable.

The Prime Minister said this during his visit to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) at Kamra where he was briefed about the role of the PAC in strengthening the PAF fleet and about various projects to modernize the force particularly the indigenous production of multi-role jet fighter JF-17.

The Prime Minister commended the PAC’s ventures in planning, designing and production of state-of-the-art and modern jet aircraft that were commensurate to Pakistan’s defence requirements.

The Prime Minister also visited various sections of PAC Kamra.

Earlier upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chairman PAC Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad received the Prime Minister. A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented guard of honor to the Prime Minister.