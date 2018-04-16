Pakistanis taking interest in promotion of education: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe here on Monday said the people of Pakistan are taking keen interest in the promotion of education.

Speaking at the Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ceremony of OSC School organized here at Fatima Jinnah Park, the Ambassador lauded the role of Pakistanis living in Denmark for their support to promote education among poor segments of the Pakistan’s society.

The event was organized by the International Foundation for Education, Empowerment and Learning (iFeel) in collaboration with Helping Humanity, an NGO based on Pakistani community in Denmark working for the development of education in Pakistan.

The Ambassador further appreciated the efforts of OSC School for their untiring efforts to educate the people especially the old age across the country through their 13 branches.

He assured for his full support to the institutions working in Pakistan by providing free education among the needy people of the country.

He also distributed the prizes among 17 best students who took highest marks in 5th class exams held under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Earlier, Head of the iFeel in Pakistan, Saqib Naseem briefed about the role of organization in education sector across the country.

Chairperson OSC School, Dr Tayyba Siddiqui thanked the chief guest,parents, students and participants for attending the event.