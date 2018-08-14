Pakistanis participating in 18th Asian Games celebrate independence day with zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):Players and officials representing
Pakistan at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta (Indonesia)
celebrated the 71st Independence Day of the homeland with all zeal
and enthusiasm.
According to a communication received here Tuesday a special
ceremony was organized by the Pakistani players at the Athlete Village
this morning during which all Pakistani present on the occasion
recited national anthem and made special prayers for the prosperity
of the country.
The ceremony was also attended by players from different
countries attending the regional games. They were reported to have
particularly enjoyed dances performed by Pakistanis on different folk
tunes.
These players also felicitated their Pakistani counterparts on
the auspicious occasion and wished a bright future for Pakistan.
The players from Pakistan unanimously acknowledged that they owed
their success and fame to Pakistan.
They on the occasion committed to themselves that all out
attempts will be made to clinch as many medals for the country during
series of sports’ contest they are participating during the Asian
Games.