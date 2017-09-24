Pakistanis in US appreciate Abbasi’s strong statement at UN

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (APP): The strong stance by Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir, Afghanistan and
Pakistan’s sacrifices to counter terrorism was being seen as
a “bold and timely step” by the Pakistanis living in the US.
Abbasi in his maiden 20-minutes address to the United
Nations General Assembly spoke of the plight of Kashmiris,
Palestinians and Rohingyas, Pakistan’s front line role against
terrorism and its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.
The wide-ranging address received a positive feedback
particularly from the common Pakistani community based in the United States of America who were pleased on the strong worded and crisp speech aimed at putting the record straight.
“It’s time that the world acknowledges the role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and the immense sacrifices it has rendered,” said Khalid, a senior management official at a private company said.
He recalled that Abbasi pointed to the issue of Afghan
war, saying Pakistan refused to be a “scapegoat” for the
conflict and said the United States needs to acknowledge it’s
own policy failures and try to address the issue politically.
He said the people in other countries cannot understand
the impact had on Pakistan’s economy as foreign investors
hesitated from investments while foreign companies were
reluctant to give orders for garments and other items as there was uncertainty.
The economy suffered due to terrorism but gradually with
hectic efforts of the government and the armed forces things were again moving and there is lots of economic activity, he added.
The Prime Minister had categorically said that “no one
desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.” He also
urged the world to understand that it “will not allow the
Afghan war to be fought on its soil ” Javed Khan an IT expert, a resident of Peshawar and who immigrated to the US few years back, and now working in New Jersey said no one really understands the pain and torture the Pakistanis had to go through.
“We have seen death of our loved ones and destruction of
precious properties right in front of our eyes, how can we
forget what we went through.”
Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role
in the global counter terrorism campaign, it is especially
galling for Pakistan to be blamed for the military or
political stalemate in Afghanistan,” Abbasi said.
Pakistan does not “endorse any failed strategy that will
prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of
Afghanistan and Pakistan and other regional countries”, he
said.
The Pakistanis also felt embarrassed by the
misperception created by President Donald Trump that his
country had paid billions to Pakistan and said the country
suffered losses far in excess to the US$120 billion estimates
of the government.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the fact in his
interaction at the Council of Foreign Relations that it did
not charge the US for the million of sorties it flew through
Pakistan.”
Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated in his speech that
Taliban ‘safe havens’ were not located in Pakistan “but in the
large tracts of territory controlled by the Taliban in Afghanistan”.
In his speech PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exposed Indian
“war crimes” in the disputed Kashmir region and of “exporting
terror” to Pakistan.
The Prime Minister’s mention of persistent human rights
violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and India’s role
in the region as the “most intense example of foreign
occupation” also went down well, particularly the Kashmiri
community hailing from the Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Ibrahim Ahmed, who runs a small t-shirts and souvenirs
vendor near the Times Square said he had to leave Pulwama in
the Indian Occupied Kashmir because of the reign of terror
unleashed by the Indian occupational forces.
He said he was pleased by the strong position taken by
Pakistan over the years and for raising the issue at the 193-
member world body.
He appreciated the demand of Prime Minister Abbasi for
sending an inquiry Commission to Occupied Kashmir and
appointment of a UN Envoy.
“Shotgun pellets have blinded and maimed thousands of
Kashmiris, including children. These and other brutalities
clearly constitute war crimes and violate the Geneva
conventions,” Abbasi said in his speech at the UN,
Abbasi also minced no words in publicly naming India for
being behind a “campaign of subversion and state-sponsored
terrorism against Pakistan, including from across our western
border”. Pakistan had submitted dossiers to the UN secretary
general in 2015 cataloging evidence of Indian secret agencies’
involvement in fomenting violence in Pakistan.
“We ask that the UN Secretary General and the High
Commissioner for Human Rights send an inquiry Commission to
Occupied Kashmir to verify the nature and extent of India’s
human rights violations, secure the punishment of those
responsible and provide justice and relief to the victims,”
Abbasi said in his UN speech.
He also mentioned that India has deployed nearly 700,000
troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress the legitimate struggle
of the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-
determination.
“International community must act decisively to prevent
the situation from a dangerous escalation,” he added
Abdul Jabbar, a delivery boy working for a Pakistani
eatery Lasania and hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir’s Neelum
valley said whenever Pakistan speaks for the Kashmiris, there
is a reaction along the Line of Control. He said the Indian
troops regularly fire from across the Line of Control.
A statement released from the Foreign Office said in
2017, Indian forces carried out 873 ceasefire violations along
the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, causing
martyrdom of 39 innocent civilians and injuries to 144, as
compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan in categorical terms issued
a stern warning “if India does venture across the LoC, or
acts upon its doctrine of `limited’ war against Pakistan, it
will evoke a strong and matching response.”
Abdul Jabbar, a scholar doing his doctorate in
environment was appreciative of the Prime Minister for
touching upon Climate Change and said apart from political
matters, this was a critical issue impacting millions across
the world.
He said it was reflective of the concern of the
government and required urgent remedial measures by all.
He said Pakistan needs to focus on water conservation,
tree plantation and cutting down on carbon emissions to
address the issue.
