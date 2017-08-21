Pakistanis in New Jersey hold 70th anniversary Independence Day Parade

EDISON, New Jersey, Aug 21 (APP): Hundreds of Pakistani-Americans

gathered in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday for the Pakistan Independence Day Parade marking 70th anniversary of the establishment of their homeland.

Men, women and children — mostly clad in national dresses — chanted

“Pakistan Zinda Bad” and “Quaid-e-Azam Zinda Bad” slogans.

Senator Frank Pallone and representatives of the State of New Jersey

were a part of the event.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who

was the chief guest at the parade, felicitated the participants on the 70th Independence Day. The envoy said that every Pakistani in the United States is a proud ambassador of Pakistan. He especially lauded Pakistani women who have rendered great service for the promotion and projection of their homeland.

Ambassador Chaudhry also lauded activists Sam Khan, Dr. Zubair and

members of the Board of Trustees of the Parade for their continued contribution in making the New Jersey Parade a success.

Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Raja Ali Ejaz, called for

maintaining unity and renewing their resolve to work together for the greater progress and prosperity of Pakistan.