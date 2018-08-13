Pakistanis have all ingredients to rise as successful nation of world: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk has said that from an ideal geo-strategic location to the most talented and progressive youth, Pakistanis have all the ingredients to carve out their own destiny and rise as a successful nation of the world.

“Unwavering commitment to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and following the principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ will certainly help us overcome present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and prosperous country,” the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, being celebrated on Tuesday with traditional zeal.

He said,”August 14 remind us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent where they could fashion their lives according to their religious, cultural and social values.

“Indeed, we are indebted to our ancestors for their innumerable sacrifices for the cause of freedom and dignity of their future generations,” he said, adding, the Day provided an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to the ideals of the Quaid and to the aspirations of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal, who wanted to see the Muslim community flourishing in a separate homeland without any fear of oppression, intolerance, inequality and injustice.

He said the great Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a democratic, tolerant and progressive Pakistan where every citizen could utilize his or her faculties to the fullest and reap the benefits of socio-economic progress in an equitable manner.

The prime minister said the Father of Nation strived and stood for rule of law, egalitarianism and establishment of a democratic polity. “Let us on this day rededicate ourselves to those ideals and also to reassess as to what extent we have been able to achieve those ideals.”

Undoubtedly, he said, Pakistan was blessed with every gift of the nature.

“Let us on this day renew our pledge to build the Quaid’s Pakistan. Let us on this day also pay our tributes to our heroes and to all those, who have put their heart and soul towards ensuring that our freedom is not marred by any internal or external factors,” he added.

The prime minister extended the heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan. “Happy Independence