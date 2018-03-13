National 
Views: 249

All Pakistanis have equal rights a per Constitution: Interior Minister

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that all Pakistanis have equal rights per Constitution and no discriminatory policy is being adopted with anyone by the law enforcement agencies.
It was stated by him while responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding alleged humiliation of Pashtoons of Pakistan at the hands of law enforcing agencies on one pretext or the other.
The minister said that Pashtoons have rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and for peace in the country. “We all respect them and their sacrifices as their role is appreciable for stability of Pakistan,” he maintained.
He said no discrimination is made with anyone on the basis of language, religion or region and everyone has equal rights in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan is hosting Afghan refugees for years and it has to observe whether any of them got citizenship as per laws of Pakistan. He exhorted that there is no policy to discriminate them with anyone.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links