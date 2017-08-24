RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan Army on Thursday welcomed the
upcoming Twenty20 series against a World XI outfit, comprising
14 foreign players.
“We welcome Cricket Team World XI to Pakistan,” Director General
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor said in
a tweet.
“Pakistanis are eagerly prepared to host them as a peace and sports
loving nation,” he added.
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi recently announced
that 14 players from seven cricketing nations would be feature in a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, scheduled to be held in Lahore, next month.
Pakistanis eagerly prepared to host World XI: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan Army on Thursday welcomed the