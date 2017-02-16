Pakistanis deportation from Saudi Arabia exaggerated: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Spokesperson of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria, Thursday said the figure of 39,000 Pakistanis deported from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as reported in the media, was exaggerated.

During the weekly briefing, he said the most of Pakistanis in KSA jails were those who had violated local Saudi laws including those who abscond their local Kafeels.

He said the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had been considerated on the issue as the violators were usually repatriated on Saudi government’s expense. “Our missions remain in constant contact at various levels with the relevant authorities there,” he added.

About the Pakistanis who were facing the problem of non-payment of their salaries because of financial difficulties of some private companies in Saudi Arabia, he said the Saudi authorities had been very helpful and forthcoming in addressing the concerns of affected Pakistanis and none of the Pakistanis who were in that situation were deported.

There were instances where people had been allegedly found involved or having alleged links to terrorist incidents. Since these were allegations waiting to be proven, both sides cooperate with each other, he said.

Given the sizeable presence of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, it needed to be realized that the process of intake of our workers and their repatriation was cyclical in nature.

The government of the KSA constantly took in a good number of Pakistani labour to meet their market demand; those whose contracts expired, return to the country.

“I think we need to see things in their proper perspective to grasp the correct picture,” he explained.