Pakistan,Iran discuss evolving regional security matrix

RAWALPINDI, April 19 (APP): Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi

Honardoost Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

Evolving regional security matrix and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, including measures against common threat of

terrorism, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The COAS said Pakistan greatly values historic Pakistan and Iran relationship and the same shall continue based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests.