Pakistani troupe to perform at Drum Cultural Art Week in China

BEIJING, July 4 (APP):A troupe from Pakistan will perform at the sixth Lanzhou International Drum Cultural Art Week to be held in Lanzhou city, Gansu Province of China, from July 5 to 10.

Art troupes from South Korea, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Ukraine and Egypt will also present their performances during the week, according to Chinese media stated here on Wednesday.

The festival is held to promote Lanzhou tourism resources through cultural performances and propel economic and social development in the city.