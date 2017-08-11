Pakistani traders donate blood for injured in Sichuan province earthquake

BEIJING, Aug 11 (APP): A group of Pakistani businessmen living in

Shaoxing’s Keqiao district on Friday voluntarily donated blood for the injured of recent earthquake that hit Jiuzhaigou county in China’s Sichuan province on Tuesday night.

“We all immediately decided and rolled up our sleeves to donate blood to

the injured soon after hearing news of earthquake in Sichuan province,” Abdullah Afridi, organizer of the blood donation campaign told APP on telephone from Keqiao district.

Afridi running a “fabrics business” in China for the last 15 years

contacted Keqiao district municipal bureau of commerce through the business council and arranged donation of around 30 Pakistani traders at different blood banks.

He said the Pakistani businessmen had voluntarily been participating in

blood donation campaign with great enthusiasm in the past.

“A number of Chinese brothers and sisters have appreciated our goodwill

gesture but we think it was our duty as we are doing business and living in this district for the last many years,” said Afridi who has adopted a Chinese name “Freddy Adu.”

He said that Pak-China friendship had also deep roots in the hearts and

minds of the people of two countries and added, “We will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Chinese brethren in the time of need in future as well.”

An estimated 5,000 foreigners are living in Shaoxing’s Keqiao District,

including some 1,000 Pakistanis, according to the local Commerce Bureau.