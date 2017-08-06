Pakistani teachers return home after attending Chinese language workshop

BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP): A group of 40 Pakistani teachers left on

Sunday for home after attending a 15-day Chinese language training

programme at Institute for Cultural Studies, Capital Normal University.

The training programme was organized and sponsored by Chinese

embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with Beijing Municipal Commission

of Education and Beijing International Education Exchange Center.

The teachers, including 26 females and 14 males selected from

different institutes across the country including Khyber-Pakhtoonkhaw

and Balochistan provinces, were imparted training on preliminary Chinese language,

teaching techniques and music under the 2017 International

Chinese Language Teacher Training Programme.

The visits of Great Wall and Summer Palace and Forbidden City

were arranged for the group to aware them about Chinese history and

culture.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Head of Training Program,

Pang Chunli said the workshop was arranged for enhancing

understanding between people of China and Pakistan.

He said the teachers had a good experience of Chinese culture

during the training and they will cherish unforgettable memories.

He expressed the confidence that these teachers will make

greater contributions to further promote all-weather China-Pakistan friendship in future.

On behalf of female teachers, Ms. Nusrat Arshad thanked the

organizers, especially the spouse of Chinese Ambassador in

Pakistan, Sun Weidong for arranging this important visit.

She said the training will benefit not only the teachers but

they will be able to teach in a better way in future.

Faheem Arshad, on behalf of male teachers also shared his

experiences and thanked the organizers for being looked after

well.

He said all the group was delighted to see historical places

and impressed with Chinese hospitality.

Faheem Arshad was impressed with the rapid development of

Chin and was delighted to meet Chinese friends and experience

Chinese cuisines.

Later, all the participants were awarded certificates

by the Head of Training ProgramME, Pang Chunli.

It is the third batch of Pakistani teachers visiting China

for language training since 2015. So far, at least 120 Pakistani

teachers have got training under the programME.

Since the start of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), the people especially youngsters across the country,

have been more eager to learn the Chinese language than ever

before.

Currently, four Confucius Institutes have been working

in different areas of Pakistan to impart the Chinese language

to students from all walks of life.