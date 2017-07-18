Pakistani students take part in Int’l Chemistry, Physics Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Two teams of Pakistani students have

participated in International Chemistry and Physics Olympiad at

Bangkok, Thailand and Yogyakarta, Indonesia respectively.

Teams comprising four Chemistry and five Physics students

competed against over 300 talented students of respective subjects

from around the world, a press release Tuesday said.

Students were selected under the STEM Careers Programme after

nationwide screening tests held in all major cities of the country.

Top 50 students for each competition were shortlisted for

training in the subjects. After attending three-week long training

camps, these students were further shortlisted and trained. Finally,

two teams were selected to represent Pakistan in these Olympiad.

Final camps for the two teams were set up in Hussain Ebrahim

Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi and Pakistan

Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad

respectively.

Students for Chemistry Olympiad included Maha Ayub from The

Lyceum School, Karachi, Shah Muhammad Hassan from Generations

School, Karachi; Amna Masood from Beaconhouse School System,

Islamabad; and Mahnoor Moeen from Iqra Army Public School & College,

Quetta.

Whereas, the team of Physics students comprised Muzammil Ali

Shaikh from Government Degree College, Larkana, Baqir Hassan Jafry

from Karachi Grammar School, Karachi, Zoraiz Naeem from Beaconhouse

School System, Abbottabad, Ubaidullah from ACME College of

Excellence, Sargodha and Muhammad Mubeen from FG Sir Syed College,

The Mall, Rawalpindi.

These international Olympiad are one of the most prestigious

competitions for college students up to age of 20 years.

The first International Chemistry Olympiad was held in Prague,

Czech Republic in 1968, while the first International Physics

Olympiad was held in Warsa, Poland in 1967. Over 75 countries send

their teams to compete in each of these competitions.

STEM Careers Programme is a joint venture of Higher Education

Commission (HEC) and PIEAS aimed at grooming talented youth of the

nation to opt for career in Science, Technology, Engineering and

Mathematics and preparing them for participation in the annual

International Olympiad in Physics, Biology, Mathematics and

Chemistry.