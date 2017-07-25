Pakistani students return home after participating in international summer camp

BEIJING, July 25 (APP): A 20-member delegation of Pakistani students returned home after participating in the 10-day international summer camp concluded here.

Beijing Municipal Committee and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan jointly organized the camp. Mrs. Diana Bao, spouse of the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, made personal efforts and contribution to make the even possible.

The students hailing from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provinces along with students of 32 countries learned new skills, techniques and exchange of brotherhood.

They also visited great wall, summer palace, forbidden city and took part may activities organized to build a new community of shared destiny of the world.

A number of stalls showcasing traditional artifacts of each country were also set up at the camp.

Pakistani stall was very popular and particularly henna (mehendi) generated a lot of interest among the participants.

The summer camp also helped bring the new generation of the two friendly countries closer and become ‘ambassadors’ to further promote Sino-Pakistan friendship.