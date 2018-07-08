Pakistani students graduated from top-ranked Chinese universities share future plans

BEIJING, July 8 (APP):A large number of Pakistani students who have successfully completed their higher education from the top-ranked and most prestigious Chinese universities this year are now planning to start a new chapter in their life.

A large number of Pakistani students have been awarded PhD, Master and Graduate degrees during convocations held here this summer at Tsinghua University, Peking University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Communication University of China, Beijing Foreign Studies Universities, Beijing University of Science and Technology and Beijing Language and Culture University etc.

Awais Sadique Saleem, who has completed PhD in material science and engineering from the top Tsinghua University this year said, he would continue his study and do a post-doctorate.

Another student from the same university, Hafiz Imran Ahmad Qazi has completed PhD in engineering physics and has a dream for a teaching job in Pakistan while Farooq Saleem Khan, PhD in environmental science and engineering wants to continue his service in Pakistan.

Atif Mughees, PhD in computer science wants to go back and work in Pakistan while Danish Ali Shah, Masters in automotive engineering is planning to work in China after leaving Tsinghua.

Another student, Farman Ali from Nawabshah Sindh has completed masters in journalism and wishes to continue his education in China.

A female student, Faryal Mehr has completed master degree in environmental science and also wants to continue her study.

Ali Imran is among 12 students who have completed their PhD degree in optics and photonics from Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) while his other university fellows have secured their doctorate in management science, computer science, physics, chemistry and mathematics.

“I managed to achieve this goal with the blessing of Allah Almighty, prayers of my parents and commitment to the study during a four-year stay at the university,” he said.

As many as 11 Pakistani students were also awarded Master and Bachelor degrees in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and automation.

Currently, around 170 Pakistani students are studying in different graduate and postgraduate programs at BIT.

Pakistani students are not just coming for the affordable education and job prospects but also for the general experience and quality of life possible in China’s big cities, said another student who also successfully completed a Master degree from the Communication University of China.

According to official data, now China has become the most popular destination for the overseas studies in Pakistan as the number of Pakistani students has risen from 5,000 to existing 22,000 during the last five years.

Out of the total number of Pakistani students, 3,000 are completing their PhD degrees while others are studying engineering, economic, management, agriculture, medicine, information technology, communication and languages.

An expert opined, these students, who secured their admissions under scholarships, are representing Pakistani society in China and are fast becoming a source of enhancing cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between the two countries.

The number of Pakistan students studying in China has increased manifold along with the progress of energy, communication and infrastructure projects being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese government is providing more scholarships to Pakistani students than the students of other Asian countries.

Pakistani students belonging to almost all parts of the country are taking advantage of scholarships offered by the Chinese government under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).