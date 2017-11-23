Pakistani ship provides medical assistance to injured fishermen at sea

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):A Pakistani Dhow (fishing boat) named AL SHAHSAR while operating 280 miles off Gwadar requested immediate and emergency medical assistance from Pakistan Navy through Joint Maritime Information & Coordination Centre (JMICC).

The boat had seventeen fishermen on board, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan Navy promptly responded to the call for help by immediately tasking Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR for provision of medical assistance. PNS ALAMGIR approached the fishing boat AL SHAHSAR and rendered medical assistance to injured fishermen, one of them with severely broken/ fractured ankle. The health state of other fishermen was also ascertained and necessary medical assistance was provided.

Crew members of AL SHAHSAR appreciated the swift response and provision of medical assistance which was in line with the finest traditions of Pakistan Navy.

Naval forces, owing to their inherent attributes of rapid mobilization, reach and endurance coupled with their sealift capability are extremely useful in the humanitarian assistance. Pakistan Navy maintains a high degree of readiness, both in peace and war, to undertake a range of military, constabulary, diplomatic and benign operations.