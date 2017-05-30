Pakistani school counselors complete educational tour to US

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): As many as 19 Pakistani secondary
school counselors recently completed a two-week professional
development tour in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and
Massachusetts organized by Education USA at the United States
Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).
Participants gathered information to effectively advise
Pakistani students about higher education in the United States
through meetings with the US university admissions officials and
campus visits, a press release Tuesday said.
“We are pleased to be able to provide school counselors with
the skills and knowledge required to advise Pakistani students about
college admissions, and to give them a chance to experience the US
college and university campuses first hand,” USEFP Executive
Director Rita Akhtar said.
In two weeks, 19 counselors visited 22 academic institutions
in four states. They include: Stockton University, Rowan University,
Rutgers University, Fairleigh Dickinson University,Monmouth
University, Brookdale Community College,Stony Brook University,New
York Film Academy, Columbia University, New York University,
University of Bridgeport, Yale University, Mount Holyoke College,
University of Massachusetts, Elms College, Western England
University, Bay Path University, Worcester State University,
Merrimack College, Suffolk University, Harvard University and
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
“The High School Counselors tour is a great opportunity to
showcase Pakistan, our education system and its amazing students to
these 22 academic institutions. We hope that these Pakistani
counselors will use the knowledge gained during the tour to
encourage and help students with the admissions and enrollment
processes at US colleges and universities,” Education USA
Advising Manager Umair Khan said.
Education USA assists students interested in applying to or
learning about the US colleges and universities. USEFP is a
binational commission established in 1950 by the governments of
Pakistan and the United States.
