Pakistani school counselors complete educational tour to US

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): As many as 19 Pakistani secondary

school counselors recently completed a two-week professional

development tour in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and

Massachusetts organized by Education USA at the United States

Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

Participants gathered information to effectively advise

Pakistani students about higher education in the United States

through meetings with the US university admissions officials and

campus visits, a press release Tuesday said.

“We are pleased to be able to provide school counselors with

the skills and knowledge required to advise Pakistani students about

college admissions, and to give them a chance to experience the US

college and university campuses first hand,” USEFP Executive

Director Rita Akhtar said.

In two weeks, 19 counselors visited 22 academic institutions

in four states. They include: Stockton University, Rowan University,

Rutgers University, Fairleigh Dickinson University,Monmouth

University, Brookdale Community College,Stony Brook University,New

York Film Academy, Columbia University, New York University,

University of Bridgeport, Yale University, Mount Holyoke College,

University of Massachusetts, Elms College, Western England

University, Bay Path University, Worcester State University,

Merrimack College, Suffolk University, Harvard University and

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“The High School Counselors tour is a great opportunity to

showcase Pakistan, our education system and its amazing students to

these 22 academic institutions. We hope that these Pakistani

counselors will use the knowledge gained during the tour to

encourage and help students with the admissions and enrollment

processes at US colleges and universities,” Education USA

Advising Manager Umair Khan said.

Education USA assists students interested in applying to or

learning about the US colleges and universities. USEFP is a

binational commission established in 1950 by the governments of

Pakistan and the United States.