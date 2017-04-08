Pakistani playing responsible role to prevent blasphemous content on internet: Sardar Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious affairs
Sardar Mohammed Yousuf has said that Pakistani government is playing
responsible and productive role to prevent the dissemination and
promotion of blasphemous content on the internet.
The Minister said in the meeting with Imam e Kaba Sheikh Saleh
Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim who called here Saturday in the Ministry of
Religious Affairs, said a press release.
Those elements who are behind this campaign are being
prosecuted and such hate-mongering sites are being blocked, Minister
further added.
The Minister warmly welcomed imam e kaba and discussed various
bilateral issues.
There is a need of unity for stability of Muslim world to cope
with various issues Muslim world is facing today, the Minister said.
Minister Sardar Yousuf told that Pakistan is taking important
measures for creating harmony among various religions and sects,
while the formation of Ulema-Scholars Council is an effort to unite
all sects.
Minister applauded the effort of Saudi Government for optimal
arrangements during hajj.