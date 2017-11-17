Pakistani peacekeepers awarded UN medals for stabilizing Liberia

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 17 (APP):Sixtynine officers of the Pakistan Medical Contingent (PAKMED) serving with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) were on Thursday decorated with the United Nations Peacekeeping Medals in Monorvia, Liberia, in acknowledgement of their contribution to peace and stability in the west African country, according to a message received here.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Liberia, Farid Zarif, pinned the medals on the recipients at a joint ceremony held at Camp Abuja in Monrovia medals were also presented to 10 Staff Officers, 8 Military Observers, and 230 members of the Nigerian Contingent.

Speaking at the event, Special Representative Zarif praised these peacekeepers, saying they have brought pride and honour, not just to their contingents, but also to their nations. “You have also given meaning to the United Nations services throughout the world by helping nations in distress (and) fighting back some of the challenges that may have gone beyond their capacity,”- Zarif said.

“Be proud of what you are doing in supporting and maintaining peace around the world and helping other nations,” Farid added.

In attendance at the ceremony were top official of UNMIL and UN Country Team, including the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General (DSRSG) for Peace Consolidation, Yacoub El Hillo, Force Commander, Major General Salihu Zaway Uba and Director of Mission Support (DMS), David Penklis.

In December last year, the Security Council adopted a resolution that extended the mandate of UNMIL for a final period until 30 March 2018, and requests the Secretary-General to complete by 30 April 2018 the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian UNMIL components, other than those required to complete the Mission’s liquidation.