Pakistani origin, Michelin star chef brothers bring the pride home by connecting with their roots: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in an informal appreciation ceremony held here in honour of the two Pakistani origin French Chef brothers, welcomed them on their visit to their country of birth and paid tribute to them for carving a niche for themselves in the world of cuisine in France, adding prestige to the name of their country of origin.

She said many Pakistani expatriates had won laurels for the country and we were proud of their achievements.

The two brothers Sylvestre Wahid and Jonathan Wahid were born in Kohat and are a celebrity in the French Cuisine Industry. The MOS attended the ceremony on special invitation and French ambassador Martine Dorance was also present on the occasion. The minister also congratulated the French Ambassador over the successful completion of the electoral process in France and said that the election of the youngest ever President Emanuel Macron reflected the confidence of the French people in him.

The guests were treated to delicious cuisine and they heartily appreciated the expertise and talent of the Chef Brothers. Wahid brothers speaking on the occasion said that they loved Pakistan and its people and were impressed by its progress. They said that the people of Pakistan loved delicious food and had the ability to appreciate good food and taste. They expressed the view that good and delicious food made the moods pleasant which was a source of great pleasure. They said that extending hospitality and serving others created and promoted positive sentiments.