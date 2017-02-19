Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces ready to deal with every challenge: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK), Feb 19 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Islam was a religion of peace, and Mosques, seminaries had always promoted teachings of peace.

Addressing a condolence reference of the father of Pir Syed Ali Raza

Bukhari, Abu Ul Hasan Saeed Bukhari late Sunday, the AJK Prime Minister said Pakistan was facing most difficult challenge of its history.

He said terrorism and extremism had destroyed the national economy

and shaken the foundations of the country, but whole nation along with law enforcement agencies were prepared to face any difficult situation.

He said worst kind of terrorism was committed against innocents at

Lahore and Sehwan Sharif this week and there was no example of such brutality in the present history.

The prime minister said scholars should shoulder the responsibility to

bring in peace. Ulema have to fight the ideological war against terrorism, he opined.

He said the ulema should play their effective role for promoting the

sentiments of brotherhood, tolerance and patience in the society.

Farooq Haider said a joint strategy had been evolved with mutual

consultation in national action plan and consensus against terrorism was there. He expressed the hope that through its implementation, terrorism would be eliminated from the country and it would be made a haven of peace.

“Ulema have to eliminate the open contradiction in the society and we

all have to settle our issues jointly by learning a lesson from the past. Nation has high hopes and we have to come up to their expectations,” he added.

“The country can get rid of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism by

following Uswa e Hasna of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him),” the prime minister held.

Federal minister for State Tariq Fazal Choudhry and Speaker AJK

Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir also addressed the “reference”.

Minister for Information Mushtaq Minhas, member Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Raja Mehmood Khan, Zulfiqar Malik and other notable were also present on the occasion.