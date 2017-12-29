Pakistani nation to decide about next leader of country in general election: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistani nation would decide about the next leader of the country in general elections to be conducted in July, 2018.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of the crisis and resolved the energy issue, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had pushed the country into darkness during its previous tenure, he said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), could not produce even a single mega watt electricity for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

He said that PTI had been claiming to provide electricity even for other provinces but failed to deliver to the masses while running the government in KPK.

The Foreign Minister said that the people who were promoting the politics of sit-in, could not gain anything

because the next elections would be conducted in July.

The people are the real powers who would decide the next leader of the country in 2018 general elections.

Commenting on Khurshid Shah objection regarding Nawaz Sharif visit, he said that the former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had good relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said Mian brothers had spent eight years in Saudi Arabia during the period of exile. He said that Mian brothers had businesses and good relations with S.Arabia.