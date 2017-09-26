Pakistani nation still looking for direction: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
Tuesday reiterated that Pakistani nation would overcome the
extremism and terrorism as it had unprecedented resilience to fight
and make a comeback from the knock down position.
Addressing at the concluding session of a seminar on “70 Years
of Pakistan” here organized by the Senate Defense Committee, the
Chairman said Pakistani citizens were still looking for direction
despite lapse of 70 years.
He said the people were unable to decide whether there should
be democracy or dictatorship, presidential form or parliamentary
system of government.
“Our people have faced hardships at the hands of
dictators, however, its successfully over threw the usurpers through
democratic struggle and restored democracy while crossing all the
odds and sacrificing their lives”, Raza Rabbani said.
He said conscious efforts have been made by the State during
Zia regime to promote a culture of extremism and drifted from the
culture of tolerance, compassion and love, which are hallmark of
this land of Sufism.
Rabbani said that during the Zia regime student unions were
banned and healthy activities of the students having liberal
affiliation were not encouraged.
However, he said the rightist wing political parties were
given a free hand to have their student wings active in the campuses
to spread a culture and ideology of extremism in the country.
He remarked that effective platform of dialogue and discussion
in the shape of student unions was a great loss.
The Chairman said that coffee culture, student unions and
trade associations gave society a liberal and progressive leadership
having the capability to engage with the society for prompting
positive discourse on issues being faced by the common man.
He said that such associations were considered the cornerstone
of democratic process as they play active role in democratization of
the society.
Rabbani brushed aside the notion that our culture is Arab
culture.
He said that our culture emanates from the cultures of Sindh,
Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and their synthesis make
a Pakistani culture.
He said deliberate attempts were made to do away with coffee
culture which promoted people like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Habib Jalib etc.
Mian Raza Rabbani, however, expressed his optimism that nation
would rise from the slumber and would overcome the challenges being
faced on social, political and economic fronts.
Earlier, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Resident Representative of
Konard Adenauer Stiftung, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr
Mukhtar Ahmad, Prof Li Xiguang and German Ambassador to Pakistan
also spoke on the occasion and shed lights on Pakistan achievement
during the last 70 years.
They also highlighted challenges being confronted to Pakistani
and its people.
