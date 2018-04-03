Pakistani nation has immense love for martyrs of Karakoram Highyway: President

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said as Karakoram Highway was the foundation and its architects were the founders of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistani nation had immense love and respect for them.

He said this while talking to a Chinese delegation of the relatives of martyrs who laid down their lives during the construction of historic Karakoram Highway led by former Ambassador of China Zhang Chunxiang here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Ambassador of China Yao Jing was also present on the occasion.

The president said Pak-China friendship was an example for the world. He underlined that both countries were working together for the development and prosperity of the region.

He said the two countries would continue to cooperate with each other in future as well for international peace, stability, security and prosperity.

Former Ambassador of China Zhang Chunxiang said both Chinese and Pakistani workers rendered invaluable sacrifices during the construction of Karakoram Highway which would always be remembered.