Pakistani musicians enthrall audience with stunning performance at SCO Secretariat

BEIJING, March 27 (APP):Two renowned pianists from Pakistan enthralled audience with their soul stirring and stunning musical performance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat here.

Shahbaz Abdullah and Haroon Shad, two eminent pianists from Pakistan who were in the Chinese capital in connection with Pakistan Culture Day, played Pakistani, Chinese and western tunes much to the delight of the audience during their performance.

The Pakistan Culture Day was co-hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan and SCO here last night. The Event was titled as “Nine Magical Notes”.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary General of SCO, Rashid Alimov said that today’s musical performance by Pakistani musicians is symbolic as music brings people together and unites the world.

The SCO Secretary General said that he is convinced of this by listening to the virtuoso performance of talented pianists from Pakistan.

He expressed hope that such events shall contribute to the deepening and expansion of cultural dialogue between the SCO member states.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid lauded the efforts of the SCO Secretary General for hosting the event and said that such events contribute to the strengthening of cultural linkages and in fostering Shanghai spirit between the SCO member states.

He said that Pakistan is the birthplace of civilizations, characterized by harmony and cultural co-existence between various segments of society.

Ambassador Khalid termed music as a timeless manifestation of our culture which transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

In addition, paintings by famous Pakistani artists, Pakistani handicrafts, and artifacts were also on display. The guests also enjoyed a taste of Pakistani cuisine.

The event was attended amongst others by SCO Secretary General, Ambassadors of SCO member states and diplomatic representatives from SAARC countries.