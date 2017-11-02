Pakistani media visits Zhangzhou radio

BEIJING, Nov 2 (APP):A media delegation from Punjab Province visited Zhengzhou Radio for international media exchange.

The delegation learnt details of development of Zhengzhou Radio for strengthening the media exchanges between China and Pakistan.

This international media exchange was organized by Chinese Consulate General in Lahore, and undertaken by URDU department of China Radio International and China.com.cn.

The delegation visited radio economy, broadcasting center, and convergence media center of Zhengzhou Radio and learnt current situation, media technology and media cooperation. The delegation also walked in the studio feeling the style of the anchor.

The delegation leader said that the visit from Lahore to Zhengzhou seems to be from one civilization to another civilization. The profound central plain culture and rapid development of Zhengzhou brought great shock to all delegation members.

Through the visit, the delegation can feel that Zhengzhou Radio’s explorations and outstanding achievements in media convergence. The delegation hoped to gain experiences to apply them in the development of Pakistani media.

The international media exchange is for expanding the Pakistani peoples of knowledge and understanding of current Zhengzhou, and increase the people-to-people exchange.

Focus on “One Belt and One Road” initiative, the delegation earlier visited Beijing and Shanghai learning development of Chinese cities and people’s lives.