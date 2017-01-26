Pakistani Kinnow week to be organized in Jeddah on Feb 2-8

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Commercial Section of the

Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah is organizing a one-week

citrus promotional campaign from February 2 to 8, through in-

store promotion and display of citrus.

Consulate of Pakistan is promoting this prime fruit of

Pakistan in the market with introduction of KINNOW PAKISTANI

having its uniqueness as NON_GENETICALLY MODIFIED version of

Citrus range available in the world with additional qualities,

a message received here from Jeddah on Thursday said.

Apart from impressive display of the Kinnow, the slices

of the luscious fruit will be available for tasting of the

visitors in the inaugural event planned for Feb 2 2017.

While for the rest of week the Pakistani Kinnow would be

displayed and sold out from all stores of Manuel at

Promotional rates.

MANUEL store being the High End Super Market in Jeddah

has been selected for the promotional week, while M/s Al-

Rafique Enterprises Pakistan is partner in Citrus Promotion

from Pakistan- a quality conscious organization believing in

product and service quality.

They are GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and HACCP

(Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) certified Processors

& Exporters of Kinnow, currently engaged in exports to

Americas and Europe in addition to the Middle East.

Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of Kinnow and

oranges in the world, with 2.1 million tons produce. Pakistan

is also the largest producer of ‘Citrus Reticula’ variety

(Kinnow), this unique variety of citrus is indigenous to this

part of the world.

According to an estimate approximately 95 percent of the

total Kinnow produced all over the world is grown in Pakistan.

With a juice yield of 55 percent and containing a nice and

delicate aroma, Kinnow is regarded as one of the juiciest

mandarins in the world.

Kinnow is produced in natural conditions – the orchards

are naturally fertilized and the fruit is entirely sun-

ripened. A large number of farms are Global G.A.P certified

and more than 40 processing facilities are HACCP certified.

Inaugural event would have limited invitees and after

inauguration it will be open for general public.