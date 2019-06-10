ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Pakistani junior squash players will be participating in four major tournaments in the months of June and July.

According to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), as part of the plan, the federation would be sending a group of junior squash players for participation in international junior tournaments being held during June and July.

Pakistani players Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, Anas Ali Shah, Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will chip in Under-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Macau from June 26 to 30.