LONDON Jun 25 (APP):High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II, at a formal ceremony held here at Buckingham Palace London on Tuesday.

The High Commissioner and his spouse were escorted in a state carriage by the Her Majesty’s Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Willian Alistair Harrison from the Pakistan High Commission, London.

During the audience, the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to the Queen who accredited him as the High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.