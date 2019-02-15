Pakistani graduates from China to be hired at CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday emphasized the need to maintain a data base of Pakistani students and graduates from China in various fields to have a ready pool of skilled human resource.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese Studies Centre of Excellence, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) here. CPEC Project Director Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.