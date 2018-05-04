Pakistani Girl wins State Department Emerging Young Leaders Award

WASHINGTON, May 4 (APP):A Pakistani girl is among the 10 outstanding young leaders from around the world which have been awarded by the U.S State Department for their efforts to promote positive social change in the education sector in their respective countries.

These young leaders were honored at a graceful ceremony held at the US State department. The Pakistan girl, Dania Hassan, 18, attended a summer school at John’s Hopkins University through the U.S. Summer Sisters Exchange Program, a program of US Pakistan Women Council.

After attending the summer camp, Dania established an organization called “Fun to Learn,” through which teams of volunteers conduct extracurricular programs in underprivileged schools in Pakistan. She is the youngest high achiever of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network’s “30under30 series.”

Earlier, the US-Pakistan Women Council organized a pre-award event at the residence of Ms. Shaista Mahmood, who is the founding member of the Council to celebrate the achievement of Dania, where Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry was the chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Chaudhry applauded the efforts made by the US Pakistan Women Council to promote Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.

While congratulating Dania, Ambassador Chaudhry remarked that Pakistani Youth and Pakistani women are vibrant, robust and passionate and are excelling in various fields.

He urged the Council and its partners to identify more opportunities to enhance future cooperation.

The event was well attended by the senior officials of the State Department, board members of US Pakistan Business Council, prominent community members and students.