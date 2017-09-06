Pakistani forces fully capable for telling response to any aggression: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said Pakistani forces are fully capable to thwart any aggression and whole of nation is proud of their valor and

professionalism.

In his comments with regards to Defence day, the Speaker said,

nation celebrates this day to commemorate sacrifices of brave sons

of the soil who dared Indian aggression in 1965 and made the country

impregnable through their immortal sacrifices.

He counted for sacrifices of Armed Forces against terrorism

and extremism and said through their commitment and dedication

against these menaces they have won hearts of people of Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires

peace in the region and Pakistani forces are daring the internal and

external conspiracies to root out terrorism. The whole nation is

supporting shoulder to shoulder, the actions of Armed Forces against

terrorism.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi also commended

the services and eulogized sacrifices of Armed Forces for the

defence of the country.

He said the devotion and commitment manifested during 1965 war

could be harbinger for the present generation to steer country out

of challenges. “We can touch new heights of solidarity, stability

and national cohesion with the revival of national spirit manifested

in September 1965.”