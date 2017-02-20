Pakistani food outlets being planned abroad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The government is mulling to
introduce a variety of Pakistani foods abroad by setting up
restaurants and branded outlets, Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Monday said.
He said it was government’s top priority to help opening new
Pakistani restaurants with quality foods in foreign countries.
The minister was speaking at a consultative meeting here to
promote and market the Pakistani cuisine abroad.
The meeting was attended by officials from ministries of
Planning, Foreign Affairs, finance division, food experts and
representatives of top restaurants in the country.
Ahsan Iqbal said it was unfortunate that despite having tasty
and quality foods, the marketing and branding of Pakistani food
brands was ignored in the past.
He said today’s consultative meeting was of extreme importance
as for the first time in the country’s history, a strategy was being
set up at the government level to introduce Pakistani cooked foods
at the international level.
The minister said in this regard the government was consulting
all the stakeholder for the development of this sector.
“We should introduce modern technology to promote and market
our cooked foods”, he said adding Pakistani foods were even more
delicious and healthy as compared to the rest of the world.
He said throughout the world, a number of new brands of foods
were being introduced which in fact become the source of identity of
their countries.
