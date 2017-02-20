Pakistani food outlets being planned abroad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The government is mulling to

introduce a variety of Pakistani foods abroad by setting up

restaurants and branded outlets, Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Monday said.

He said it was government’s top priority to help opening new

Pakistani restaurants with quality foods in foreign countries.

The minister was speaking at a consultative meeting here to

promote and market the Pakistani cuisine abroad.

The meeting was attended by officials from ministries of

Planning, Foreign Affairs, finance division, food experts and

representatives of top restaurants in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was unfortunate that despite having tasty

and quality foods, the marketing and branding of Pakistani food

brands was ignored in the past.

He said today’s consultative meeting was of extreme importance

as for the first time in the country’s history, a strategy was being

set up at the government level to introduce Pakistani cooked foods

at the international level.

The minister said in this regard the government was consulting

all the stakeholder for the development of this sector.

“We should introduce modern technology to promote and market

our cooked foods”, he said adding Pakistani foods were even more

delicious and healthy as compared to the rest of the world.

He said throughout the world, a number of new brands of foods

were being introduced which in fact become the source of identity of

their countries.