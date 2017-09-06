Pakistani films hit box office

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistani films hit the box office

on Eid-ul-Azha are doing better businessrunning as campared to Indian

films exhibited in the country.

According to sources from Pakistan film Industry, Pakistani

film ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2’, has so far done a record business of

Rs 60 million since the first day of Eid.

The other film, ‘Main Punjab Nahi Jaoun Gi’, earned Rs 50 million

since Eidul Azha. These two films are expected to do more business.

Pushto film, Jorm-o-Saza, staring Arbaz Khan and ‘Lambe’ staring

Usman Najam also doing a good business at the box office.