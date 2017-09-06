LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistani films hit the box office
on Eid-ul-Azha are doing better businessrunning as campared to Indian
films exhibited in the country.
According to sources from Pakistan film Industry, Pakistani
film ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2’, has so far done a record business of
Rs 60 million since the first day of Eid.
The other film, ‘Main Punjab Nahi Jaoun Gi’, earned Rs 50 million
since Eidul Azha. These two films are expected to do more business.
Pushto film, Jorm-o-Saza, staring Arbaz Khan and ‘Lambe’ staring
Usman Najam also doing a good business at the box office.
Pakistani films hit box office
LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistani films hit the box office