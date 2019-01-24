Pakistani film “Indus Blues” wins two major awards at Intl Film Festival in India

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistani Documentary Film “Indus Blues” directed by filmmaker Jawad Sharif has won the “Best Documentary Feature” and “Best Cinematography” awards in the Feature Documentary categories at the 11th Jaipur International Film Festival.

“Indus Blues” is unique for raising awareness about the disappearing folk musical instruments in Pakistan as well as about the plight of folk and classical musicians and craftsmen. The film was of particular interest to the audiences of this festival in Rajasthan because of the rich cultural connection it made with the people of the Indian state. The film features two vocal performances with their roots connected to the Merwari culture featuring Mai Dhai and Krishan Laal Bheel, said film maker, Jawad Sharif while talking to APP here Thursday.