Pakistani expats offer business center in UAE to help entrepreneurs from homeland

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Business Star Center and Zamana Group of Companies, being operated by two overseas Pakistanis in Unite Arab Emirates (UAE), have offered establishing a business center to facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs to operate in the Emirates.

They extended the offer to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Syed Zulfikar Bukhari during a meeting held the other day.

The OP&HRD ministry has assured them to provide required services in UAE for launching the business center at earliest, ministry spokesperson told APP Thursday.

He said the youth belonging to Pakistani diaspora would be able to register their companies and small start ups free of charge through this business center.