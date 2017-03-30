Pakistani envoy, British minister discuss post Brexit bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to
UK, Syed Ibne Abbas met British Minister of State for
International Trade, Greg Hands at the House of Commons in
London on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on up-scaling the post Brexit
commercial relations between the two countries, a message
received here from London Thursday said.
The upcoming Pakistan visit of Greg Hands, during which
dialogue on Pakistan-UK future trading relationship would be
initiated, was discussed in detail.
During the meeting, `Business Roundtable on UK Business
Participation in CPEC’ being organized by Department of
International Trade (DIT), on April 4, was also
brainstormed.
It was agreed to maintain the momentum for enhanced
commercial relations between the two countries, including
working towards meeting the target of œ4 billion as agreed
during the latest review of Enhanced Strategic Dialogues (ESD)
between the two countries.
The high commissioner updated the minister on the
proposed investment conference which the High Commission had planned
to hold this September in collaboration with the office of
lord mayor of London at the Mansion House.
The British minister assured the high commissioner of
DIT support for this initiative.
The UK is the third largest destination of Pakistan’s
export products. During last year Pakistan’s exports to the
British market witnessed a healthy growth of 8%.
Continuity of strong bilateral commercial relations in
post Brexit period is the top priority of both the
governments.