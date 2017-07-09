Pakistani dramas, cuisines, music popular in Nepal: Sewa Lamsal

MULTAN, July 9 (APP): Nepal Ambassador to Pakistan, Sewa

Lamsal Adhikari on Sunday said that Nepal and Nepalese liked

Pakistani dramas, cuisines and music.

She said this during her visit to mango festival here.

She said that Pakistani singers Mehdi Hassan and Ghulam

Ali were favourite for Nepalese and had also special respect

for Pakistan. She said that Nepal and Pakistan were connected

to each other through Gandhara and Himalaya civilizations.

Appreciating organising the event, she said that Pakistani

mangoes were popular in the world for its best quality and taste.

She hailed the administration of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

University of Agriculture (MNSUA) for organizing mango festival.

The mango festival would also help growers to present their

produce at international level, she added.