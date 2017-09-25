Pakistani diplomat tells UN India sponsoring terrorist attacks inside Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (APP): A Pakistani diplomat told the U.N.

General Assembly on Monday that India was sponsoring terrorism, funding and arming terrorist organizations to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in an attempt to become a regional hegemon.

“India is churning out operatives of mayhem from its factories of

terror,” Tipu Usman, a counsellor in the Pakistan mission to the UN., said in response to India’s right of reply to Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi’s tough statement on Saturday that focused on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir and rejected New Delhi’s claim that the disputed state was its “integral part”.

In his remarks, Usman said Pakistan caught red-handed Indian operator

Commander (Kalbushan) Yadav, who was spreading terror and violence across Pakistan, and will bring him to justice. Pakistan also hoped to catch other Indian operators.

But again on Monday the Indian delegate, Paulomi Tripathi, glossed over

Kashmir, the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and instead spoke of photo displayed in the Assembly by Ambassador Lodhi.

“No matter how many times you repeat a lie, it does not and cannot hide

the truth,” the Pakistani delegate said.

“The Indian representative has once again chosen to divert the attention

of the international community from the real issue – the real issue of human life, of human eyes, of children and infants blinded forever, of women raped and elderly killed every day by the reign of brutality unleashed by the occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The real issue is of Security Council resolutions, which India refuses to implement.”

“Raking up debate on pictures has backfired,” Usman said. “Your own

people do not buy your argument,” he told his Indian counterpart.

“India who kills and tortures innocent Kashmiris is seeking to hide

behind a photograph. This shows its desperation and a vain effort to conceal its guilt. Indian state terrorism has been amply documented by successive human rights reports of various international organizations. There are thousands of those pictures for everyone to see. ”

The Pakistani delegate said that Kashmiris will never be defeated.

“Kashmiris will take bullet after bullet; pallets after pallets but they will never give up. Just like Nelson Mandela (the late South African leader) never gave up, just like the people of Palestine never gave up.”

India’s diversionary tactics, he said, will not change the situation on

ground. “It is the situation on ground that India has to answer for. It is its war crimes that India has to answer for. It is the call for legality, morality and conscience that it has to answer for.”

The Pakistani delegate urged the world body to act as the conscience of

the world to ensure that no child is ever blinded again, that no women is raped again, that no elderly is pushed to the ground and killed.

Usman remided his Indian colleague that racial superiority and religious

dominance was part of the political ideology of RSS. “These former members of RSS, who are now part of the Indian ruling elite, are pursuing the same policy across India and especially in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“They are now sitting silently, as hundreds of women are raped every day

across India, minorities live on the fringes of society, Muslims and Christian are publically lynched and state protection is given to perpetrators of Samjohta train terrorist attack. “