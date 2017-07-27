Pakistani diaspora in Uk appreciated for country’s development, bridging understanding between people of two countries

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner
to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas has appreciated the
contribution of the diaspora in the progress and
development of Pakistan and building bridges of
understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and UK.
The high commissioner expressed these views during
his current visit to the region of Wales and meeting
with members of the British Pakistani community in
Cardiff. Cardiff, the provincial capital of Wales, has
a strong presence of Pakistani diaspora, a press release
received here Thursday said.
Engagement with the community is part of the High
Commission’s outreach initiative to connect with the
British Pakistanis, know about their issues and take
steps to resolve them.
Amongst those in attendance were members of the
business community, local councilors and Welsh Assembly
member Muhammad Asghar.
He stressed on the importance of unity amongst
members of the community and the need for youth to be
part of the mainstream with special focus on quality
education of children.
While assuring the community that the High
Commission would take their consular related concerns
into consideration, the high commissioner clarified that
neither the High Commission nor any of its four
consulates had given the authorisation to any third
party or person to issue any documentation to
individuals on their behalf.
He also briefed them about the steps taken by the
High Commission to provide better consular services and
the open door policy approach that has been adopted for
the benefit of the public.
The high commissioner highlighted the fact that
Pakistan is on the path to progress and it is being seen
by the international community as a land of opportunity.
He also apprised the audience about Pakistan’s
70th Independence Anniversary celebrations and the
calendar of events organized by the High Commission to
mark this milestone.
On this note, the audience were also briefed
about the installation of Quaid-i-Azam’s bust at the
Lincoln’s Inn, London.
Afterwards, the high commissioner interacted with
several members of the community individually and
listened to their issues and suggestions.