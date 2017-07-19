Pakistani delegation called on Indonesian Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Pakistani delegation, which was led by

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, called on Indonesian Defence Minister Gen ret Ryamizard Ryacudu in Jakarta.

The delegation discussed issues pertaining to global and regional over view covering internal and external challenges to Indonesian national security and how these were being addressed, said message received here on Wednesday.

The delegation also discussed the terrorist threat and counter militancy

strategies being followed by both Pakistan and Indonesia identifying the scope for mutual cooperation. Moreover, it also came under discussion that how could Indonesia benefit from Pakistan’s defence production, research and development facilities and firsthand experience of Pakistan in the counterterrorism fields.

The delegation included Senator Lt Gen ret Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production, Senator Javed Abbasi Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Member National Assembly, Naweed Qamar, former Defence minister, Lt Gen Moeenuddin Hyder, former governor, Barrister Ali Zafar, former president of Supreme Court Bar and Mrs Aasia Riaz, Executive

Director, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

Formal invitation was also extended by the delegation leader to the Defence Minister to visit Pakistan. He was kind to accept the invitation. Besides, Defence Minister agreed to enhance Defence and Defence production cooperation with Pakistan.