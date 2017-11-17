Pakistani culture showcased at Qingdao International Apple Festival

BEIJING, Nov 17 (APP):Pakistani culture was showcased at an international apple festival held at Qingdao, a city in eastern Shandong province of China.

The yearly festival was jointly organized by Qingdao People’s Government, Laixi City Government and China E-Commerce Association, Cultural Department to further promote people to people contact among countries along the One Belt One Road Initiative.

A group of Pakistani students attired in traditional dresses presented Pakistani national songs while a stall was also set up to display Pakistani rice and other food items.

Apple eating, apple picking and apple tree planting competitions were also held during the festival. The guests were also served with delicious Chinese cuisines.

The senior diplomats from Yemen, Sri Lanka, Laos and East Timor and League of Arab States based at the Chinese capital participated in the festival.