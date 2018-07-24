Pakistani contingent arrives to participate in army games in Korla, China

BEIJING, July 24 (APP):A contingent of Pakistan armed forces has arrived in China to participate in the international army games starting from July 28, in Korla, northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“Pakistani contingent will participate in one contest namely ‘clear sky’ to be hosted by China as part of international army games,” according to official sources here on Tuesday.

The preparations for this year’s games have already been completed. All foreign participants and their equipment have arrived at the sites for the competitions.

Besides Pakistan and China, teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, Zimbabwe, and Venezuela have signed up for the contests to be held in China.

As a part of international army games to be held in seven countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, the Chinese army will host four competitions including Suvorov Attack, Clear Sky and Safety Route in Korla of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and the Chinese Navy will host Seaborne Assault in Quanzhou city of southeast China’s Fujian Province.