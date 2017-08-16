Pakistani consulate in Bradford gets new building

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United

Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibne Abbas Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Consulate of Pakistan in Bradford, UK.

According to a message received here, after receiving the feedback

from the community in Bradford about the inadequacies in the previous building, the high commissioner decided to acquire a purpose made new building with all the requisite facilities.

New building has been rented to provide better consular services to

the community, it is on the ground floor and is equipped with all modern facilities.

During his two-day visit, the high commissioner will meet the

community as a part of the High Commission’s outreach programme aiming to connect with the community, get to know their issues and address them on priority and interact with media.

He will also meet with the lord mayor of Bradford, leader of the

council and councilors and with the CEOs of top businesses of Bradford to explore the new avenues for enhancing Pakistan’s trade with the Bradford region.